Red Bull Soapbox Race rolls into Des Moines

Nearly 50 teams participated in the event, which first began in 2000.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Well, for teams racing around the capitol in the Red Bull Soapbox Race, there's actually no engines involved. But that doesn't make the need for speed any less intense.

Teams came from as far away as South Carolina and Colorado to get in on the action. Some were even veterans of previous Red Bull events.

"In 2019, Red Bull came to Minneapolis and we won first place in the Flugtag competition, and Red Bull was gracious and smart enough to have us come here to win again today," said Lucas Gangsei, who competed with his team, the Spooners.

Teams were judged on both their cart's design as well as how quickly they could reach the finish line of the downhill course set up outside the state capitol. That meant that teams had plenty of reasons to think outside the soapbox.

"I only had like $200 to build this thing. I already had one of these bikes from Walmart that was broken, so I just bought another one, and then I put them together," said Austin Christen, a member of the Iowa State University soapbox team.

Despite the fact that some were made of cardboard and other household items, the homemade carts were able to pick up some serious speed.

Almost 50 teams sent their custom derby cars downhill through the race track. Not everyone made it to the end with their cart in one piece, but that didn't dull the excitement for any of the racers.

"Just having this huge Des Moines crowd down there, it looks amazing. Everyone's cheering. It's a once in a lifetime experience. We love the energy and then we hopefully make it to the bottom," said Josh Rademaker, a member of team Late For the Show.

"We're just hoping that we have all our limbs when we make it to the finish line," said Scott Rademaker, his brother and teammate.