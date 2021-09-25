Reports: 12-year-old killed during homecoming parade in western Iowa

SLOAN, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy was killed during a homecoming parade Friday in western Iowa, KCAU reported.
The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks said the boy fell off a float and then was run over.
The Sioux City Journal reported the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died from his injuries
Richard Moore, the president of the Westwood Ministerial Association told KCAU the community is coming together to get through the tragedy.
"You’ve got to know that you’re not alone, and this community has done very very well in that," Moore said. "That’s one of the reasons I’m so proud to be a part of this community."
Westwood was set to host Hinton for their Homecoming game Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday. Hinton posted a tweet offering condolences to Kage's family.
Other community members also shared messages of support.
A GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000 for the McDonald family. You can donate to the fundraiser here.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
