Reports: 12-year-old killed during homecoming parade in western Iowa

A 12-year-old boy died Friday after falling off a float during a homecoming parade in Woodbury County.

SLOAN, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy was killed during a homecoming parade Friday in western Iowa, KCAU reported.

The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks said the boy fell off a float and then was run over.

The Sioux City Journal reported the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died from his injuries

Richard Moore, the president of the Westwood Ministerial Association told KCAU the community is coming together to get through the tragedy.

"You’ve got to know that you’re not alone, and this community has done very very well in that," Moore said. "That’s one of the reasons I’m so proud to be a part of this community."

Westwood was set to host Hinton for their Homecoming game Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday. Hinton posted a tweet offering condolences to Kage's family.

💙💛💙 We are saddened to hear of the passing of Kage McDonald yesterday and we offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Kage and the entire Westwood community. #WestwoodStrong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rSGpTvQnbV — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) September 25, 2021

Other community members also shared messages of support.

This morning we played Westwood in football. Last night they tragically lost a teammate and friend. While we competed on... Posted by Adam Stokes on Saturday, September 25, 2021

A GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000 for the McDonald family. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

