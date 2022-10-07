Iowans continue rallying in support of abortion access

A rally at the Capitol on July 10 attracted hundreds of attendees.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been over three weeks since the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. On July 10, hundreds of Iowans came out the the state capitol to show their support for abortion access.

More than a dozen Iowa organizations, including OneIowa, the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, came together to host the "Iowans for Reproductive Freedom" rally.

For many, it's a deeply personal cause.

"No one should feel ashamed for needing more than one or any. Because of my three abortions, I have become active in my community with no plans to quit until we can have reproductive freedom for all," said Mica Doolan, a storyteller with Planned Parenthood.

One doctor who spoke at the rally said that Iowa has the lowest amount of obstetricians per capita in the entire country, making it hard for women to access abortion care. She worried that any future restrictions could make life even more difficult.

"Like all patients, women obtaining abortion are entitled to privacy, dignity, respect and support from their doctor free from political overreach," said Rebecca Shaw, a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Multiple rally attendees worried about whether other rights could end up being targeted after the SCOTUS ruling, such as protections for gay marriage. But speakers encouraged Iowans to use those fears to keep pushing forward in the fight.

"Broaden your understanding of this attack because nobody is next when we are together, united in the fight for liberation," said Max Mowtiz, Program Director for OneIowa.