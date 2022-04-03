Residents displaced after apartment complex fire in southeast Des Moines

Fire officials say all of the Rosemont Place Apartments residents got out safely.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents are displaced from their homes after the Rosemont Place Apartments caught fire in Des Moines Friday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex at the corner of East 22nd Street and East Rose in Des Moines.

Several streets were closed as a result of the fire, but have since reopened.

When fire officials arrived on scene, they found the complex fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews say all residents were able to get out of the complex safely, but a cat did die as a result of the fire.

Officials our team spoke to at the scene of the fire say they will likely be on scene for several hours Friday morning.

Iowa Red Cross is on scene to assist residents who have been displaced.