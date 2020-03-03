Residents vote in Tuesday's special elections in central Iowa

It's a big day for special elections across dozens of Iowa counties.

Dozens of Iowa counties held special elections on Tuesday.

One major thing people in Warren County wanted to voice their opinion on Tuesday night was the proposed new gym for the high school.

Voters in Warren County voted 77 percent in favor of the new gym for Norwalk High School.

In North Polk, residents voted 87.78 percent in favor of building a new elementary school for the district.

Here's a full list of counties where people voted in Central Iowa according to the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate: