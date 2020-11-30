Restaurant investing in air purifier system to make people feel safer

The West Des Moines establishment is hoping their $5,000 investment will make people more comfortable eating indoors.

WEST DES MOINES - The weather is changing in Central Iowa and December is coming which means restaurants will be forced to adapt. Patios are empty and it will not be long before space heaters are shut off and people are forced to eat inside.

"We knew that we needed to do something that would enhance our ability to take care of our employees and our guests and make them as comfortable as possible," Bryan McGinness, the owner of Beer Styles said Sunday. "It just makes them feel a little more comfortable knowing we are filtering out the pollutants, allergens and the virus as much as we can."

McGinness said Beer Styles spent a little more than 5 thousand dollars for an air purification system, which claims to eliminate 99.4 percent of the Covid-19 in 30 minutes.

The Environmental Protection Agency says these types of systems can be effective in reducing airborne contaminants but that they also need to be used with other recommended CDC practices like social distancing. For MgGinness, this was about more than just his customers.

"More importantly, it's about our employees as well and the comments have been very positive as well," McGinness told Local 5.

McGinness also said he hopes this will help the restaurant long term.