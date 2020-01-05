Restaurants preparing to reopen in 77 counties

Prepare to see more open signs turned around at local restaurants, gyms and retail Friday.

IOWA, USA — Parts of Iowa could see a return to some semblance of normalcy on Friday.

But not everybody will be returning to normal.

Most of you are probably sick of sitting here at home eating on the couch.

Maybe you're ready to go eat out maybe have a beverage.

Well tomorrow some of you can.

Gyms, retail stores and yes restaurants can open at half capacity in 77 counties.

But that doesn't mean every place will be open.

The Iron Horse in Chariton told me they simply don't have enough time to prepare the restaurant and get employees ready for new cleaning procedures saying they want to make sure they do things the right way

They're not alone.

We're seeing similar things with restaurants across central Iowa.

A pub owner Local 5 spoke to thinks it's not right to open yet.

"We've spent the last 4-6 weeks in hibernation and just now when thinks are starting to accelerate now we are saying people can go to restaurants? that doesn't seem right to me," owner of The Lucky Duck Marcus Johnson said.

Many people agree that they will be staying home for the time being, but others said they are excited to get back out.

Before you go out maybe check with that restaurant make sure they are pone of those restaurants open and make sure they have space for you and if you are out be smart and be safe so we can get over this as quickly as possible.

As for the Iron Horse, they said it will take them about two weeks to get prepared to open with the new cleaning and dining procedures.