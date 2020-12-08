Celebration held for Fire Service Training Bureau's relocation to Camp Dodge

The bureau relocated from Ames.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Thousands of firefighters have been educated through the Fire Service Training Bureau, and as of Wednesday, has a new home.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Bureau's new home at Camp Dodge, which is also where the Iowa National Guard is, in Johnston.

The Fire Service Training Bureau now occupies Building 59, a facility that previously served as the Iowa National Guard’s fire station, leaders said.

“This facility will play a central role in training our firefighters of the future. It also represents some amazing coordination and collaboration within state government and I’d like to recognize the Department of Public Safety and Iowa National Guard for this new level of partnership," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement.

Officials said on average, the Fire Service Training Bureau educates and trains about 12,000 students annually.