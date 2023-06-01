Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 3-year-old

Fallon Wells was reported missing Dec. 30, 2022. She is 36 inches tall, weighs around 30 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

RINGGOLD, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are searching for 3-year-old Fallon Wells.

The agencies issued an Endangered Person Advisory Friday morning.

Wells was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, who may be traveling in a silver 1997 Oldsmobile with the Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

If you have any information about Wells, Grady or Parkhurst, contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641-464-3921 or call your local law enforcement agency.

What is an Endangered Person Advisory?

Rather than an AMBER Alert — which is strictly for "when a child has been abducted and it is believed that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death" — an Endangered Person Advisory spans across all ages and is issued under broader circumstances.

These include missing people who are endangered due to custody disputes, disabilities, diseases and more as well as adult abductees and missing older people.