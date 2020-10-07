Rippey woman sentenced to probation after hosting party during Covid-19

Charity Snavely pled guilty to a public health violation, court document show.

RIPPEY, Iowa — A Rippey woman has been sentenced to probation after hosting a party of more than 10 people during Governor Reynolds public health proclamation.

According to documents, 38-year-old Charity Snavely pled guilty to a public health violation stemming from a party in which she served 13 juveniles alcohol. This happened in the 500 block of 3rd street in Rippey on May 23rd. The incident happened during the governor's public health proclamation prohibiting social gatherings of more than ten people.