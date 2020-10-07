Rippey woman sentenced to probation after hosting party during Covid-19

RIPPEY, Iowa — A Rippey woman has been sentenced to probation after hosting a party of more than 10 people during Governor Reynolds public health proclamation.
According to documents, 38-year-old Charity Snavely pled guilty to a public health violation stemming from a party in which she served 13 juveniles alcohol. This happened in the 500 block of 3rd street in Rippey on May 23rd. The incident happened during the governor's public health proclamation prohibiting social gatherings of more than ten people.
Snavely's ten-day jail sentence was suspended and she has been placed on probation for one year as well as ordered to pay court fines. Court documents show additional charges against Snavely for supplying alcohol to persons under the legal age and permit under 18 to consume alcohol on property were dismissed.
RELATED: Memorial Day weekend crowds at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri appear to not be observing social distancing