Iowa state audit questions handling of money in Ayrshire

AYRSHIRE, Iowa — A newly-released state audit points to improper spending of thousands of dollars in public money by a former northwestern Iowa city clerk.

State Auditor Rob Sand said Wednesday that his special investigation turned up more than $10,000 in improper and unsupported spending from September 2018 through February of this year.

That included more than $9,000 in unauthorized checks issued to former Ayrshire City Clerk Alesha Olson. Sand recommended city officials perform independent reviews of bank reconciliations and bill paying, among other things.