PHOENIX — Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Senator John McCain, has reportedly died at the age of 108. Cindy McCain shared the news Monday via Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy wrote in the tweet. "I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend."

