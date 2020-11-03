Fez Zafar is a lot of things: valedictorian, multi-lingual, student representative for the Iowa State Board of Education. Now, he's a Coca-Cola scholarship winner.

DES MOINES, Iowa — He's not sure what he'll major in, but he's ready to make his mark on the world.

In fact, Fez Zafar has done so already.

He's the school president at Roosevelt High School, valedictorian, and a student representative for the Iowa State Board of Education.

A leader to say the least, Fez also organized a youth town hall during the Democratic Caucus, created the non-Profit Smiles & Smarts (as a sixth-grader), and also made his own video production company.

Did we mention that he speaks four languages?

His impressive resume even got him accepted into Harvard University last December.

And thanks to Coca-Cola, $20,000 of his tuition will be paid for.

In front of his high school Wednesday, a Coca-Cola truck rolled up with a giant banner announcing that Fez won the scholarship. Out of 100,000 applicants, he was only person selected.

Fez is humbled by the award, saying that he is "privileged" in being able to accept it and be accepted into Harvard.

"I'm absolutely, totally speechless," he said.

The entire presentation was a surprise, and it was hidden very well.

Local 5 spoke with Fez right after he got the check.

"I was actually meeting with my principal just now, so he asked me to step outside and talk to some students," Fez explained. "And just to see the truck roll up with my name on it... I really can't believe it."

Fez isn't sure what he will major in when he's in college, but there's no doubt that he will continue to make a difference in the world.

He said he hopes to empower students within their communities so that they will engage with their civic duties.

Atlantic Bottling Company is one of the first bottlers to support the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. It was established 1986 to celebrate a century of Coca-Cola.