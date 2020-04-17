Runners react to what would have been Drake Relay weekend

With Drake Relay weekend not happening this spring, some runners are still preparing and training outside.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The nice weather comes just in time for the weekend and would have been great for the start of the Drake Relays.

However, COVID-19 has hit the pause button on that.

The event was supposed to kick off this weekend with the 52nd running of the Road Races, but now that's not happening.

That's not going to stop some avid runners from breaking a sweat though.

"It's a really important event for this community," runner Tim Woods said.

For most, the Drake Relays signal the unofficial start of spring.

Thousands of runners, both amateur and professional, flock to Des Moines for the annual track and field meet.

"I don't really look at myself as an athlete, but I am, I'm one of them. And it's sad to see it be delayed or maybe not even happen this year," Woods said.

70-year-old Tim Woods is one of those thousands that participate in events like the Road Race and Grand Blue Mile.

Although he wont be able to officially clock his time this spring, that's not stopping him from lacing up his sneakers.

"Oh yeah! I'm a crazy old man! I ran 19 miles on Monday. It was my tribute to COVID-19. I thought of all the families. I plan this weekend to go out and run the 13.1," Woods said.

He probably wont be alone because keeping the spirit of the relays alive during this pandemic gives hope that there's a finish line in sight.

"I imagine there will be other people out there. Around their own neighborhoods or their own running area that they're doing. Just in tribute of the Drake Relays," Woods said. "Runners are pretty much about endurance and so we'll endure this. It's tough but we'll get by."

He said he has hope that we may be able to have the relays this year.

He plans to keep training for the relays in addition to his training for the Boston Marathon.