Runners stay active while promoting local breweries

Mark and Tyler don't like being cooped up, so they took to the streets to promote what they love: craft beer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday, a pair of runners took it upon themselves to stay in shape while promoting what they love: craft beer.

A couple weeks ago, Mark Neyens ran the virtual Drake Relays in his apartment. Saturday, he actually took to the streets to run to several area bars and pubs.

And he didn't do it alone this time, either. He and Tyler Nash started at 2:30 a.m. and ran 17 miles in total, while practicing social distancing of course.

"We're just two goofy guys that don't like being cooped up," Nash said. "Mark being the ringleader, I'm just along for the ride. Mark's been a huge inspiration for me throughout the year. I was like 'you've got big ideas and I'd love to be along for the ride.' So why not just get out, be active and support local as best you can?"