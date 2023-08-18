1 teenager dead after ATV and UTV collide in Mahaska County

Three other teenagers involved in the crash reported minor injuries, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

CEDAR, Iowa — One teenager is dead after an ATV and a UTV collided in rural Mahaska County, according to the county sheriff's office and Iowa State Patrol.

The sheriff's office responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of 270th Street and Teller Avenue in Cedar around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that an ATV collided with a UTV on 270th Street. The drivers were 19 years old and 16 years old respectively. In addition, two 16-year-old passengers were in the UTV.

The crash caused the UTV to roll, ejecting a 16-year-old boy. The vehicle then rolled onto the 16-year-old.

The sheriff's office said lifesaving measures were taken at the scene, but the teenager eventually died of his injuries.

The three other teenagers reported minor injuries and were treated at the scene of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.