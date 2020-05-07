Safe fishing tips from the Iowa DNR

Experts say before you head out on the water, you'll want to be proactive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of Iowans will be enjoying the great outdoors this summer.

Fishing is a great way pass the long, hot summer days, especially in this time of the coronavirus, because naturally it allows for social distancing.

But how can you make sure you're taking the right precautions?

The Iowa DNR released some safety tips to think about if you plan on going fishing.

First, they say to try and find a new spot to fish, in case your regular spot is busy.

It never hurts to venture away from your trusty spot, plus, you may find an even better place to fish.

Another tip to keep you and others safe, they say is to maintain a six foot distance between you and others, once you do find your spot.

Fishing with immediate family is preferred, and never fish in a group of more than ten fishers.

The DNR also suggests that you bring your own lures instead of buying bait at the store. This way you limit your interaction with others.

And as always, bring some hand sanitizer and wash your hands, which you'll probably want to do anyways after fishing.