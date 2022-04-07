Fourth of July: Safety tips for celebrating on the water

"Make good choices. You are not the only one out here," said Caitlyn Whipple, a member of the Iowa DNR water patrol.

IOWA, USA — As people take in the sights and sounds of Fourth of July in Iowa, many are flocking to the waterways for fun.

Scott Whitaker is one of many people soaking up the sunshine this Fourth of July.

"No better place to be than on the boat, on the water, (with) great music behind us and great friends all weekend," Whitaker said.

With this many Iowans out on the water, it's not all fun and games for everyone. Caitlyn Whipple and her crewmates with the Iowa DNR Water Patrol are hard at work making sure everyone is following the rules.

If someone's speeding, operating without the correct safety equipment or even just looks like they aren't aware of the others around them, the patrol will make sure a safety inspection takes place.

Even if your boat has mirrors and you think you're in complete control, Whipple said that "being aware of others around you is a huge thing" when it comes to safety on the water.

So far this Fourth of July, they haven't had to step in too much, said Whipple.

"It's been a nice day today; hasn't been too busy," she said. "Everyone has been being safe and making good choices so far."

As for the remainder of the evening, Whipple emphasized that this holiday is a time for everyone to be able to celebrate safely. Drive safe, pay attention to your surroundings and always wear a life jacket.