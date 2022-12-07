Salvation Army receives two rare coins as part of Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign continues through Saturday, Dec. 24. The organization hopes to raise $4 million over the course of the holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas came early for the Salvation Army of Des Moines, as two rare gold coins were found in two separate Red Kettle locations.

The two gold coins, one Canadian and one Australian, both depict Elizabeth II. The first was dropped in a kettle at the Scheels at Jordan Creek Town Center and is valued at $1,800, according to a press release.

The second coin is estimated to be worth $2,000 and was donated at Hy-Vee on 86th Street in Urbandale.

Major Butch Frost, spokesperson for The Salvation Army, said he believes both coins are from the same donor.

“These coins will do a lot of good and help a lot of people in a lot of ways in our community,” he said in the release.

We are so grateful to have received an early and rare Christmas present in one of our Red Kettles last week. A donor... Posted by The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, December 2, 2022

According to Frost, donations of this kind are exceedingly rare, and are a testament to the generosity of the community.

“We didn’t receive any rare coins last year, so this is a really great surprise,” Frost said. “Our community is incredibly generous, and this is a sign of that desire to give back to help others.”

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign continues through Saturday, Dec. 24. The organization hopes to raise $4 million over the course of the holiday season.