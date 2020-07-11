The Salvation Army said at the kickoff event in Bettendorf all volunteer bell ringers will wear masks, and the kettles will be sanitized regularly.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Salvation Army in the Quad Cities kicked off their red kettle campaign on Friday.

They announced their fundraising goal for the year, hoping to raise $650,000.

Volunteers are still needed to man the kettles. The Salvation Army said at the kickoff event in Bettendorf all volunteer bell ringers will wear masks, and the kettles will be sanitized regularly.

This year, donations are accepted electronically, too. You will find QR codes at each of the kettle locations that allow you to donate to a virtual kettle. You can also donate using Apple and Google Pay.

The new ways to donate are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which created extra need this year, according to the Salvation Army.

"We've got more people that are homeless or living from paycheck to paycheck, and so we expect the need will be even greater and so, and also the fundraising challenges are going to be harder," said Major Bob Doliber with the Salvation Army.

The red kettles and ways to virtually donate can be found in about 40 locations throughout the Quad Cities.

If you'd like to volunteer to ring bells at a kettle in your area, you can register online at this webpage.