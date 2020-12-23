Marshalltown Salvation Army's 'Red Kettle Campaign' reaches 100%

The Red Kettle Campaign had a goal of $72,100 that was reached Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The campaign runs November through December each year to help the Salvation Army fund programs such as rent and utility assistance, food pantry and youth programming.

The overall holiday goal of $183,703 has only reached 80%.

The Salvation Army encourages those who plan to make a year end donation to mail it to PO Box 482, Marshalltown, IA 50158.