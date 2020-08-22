'Save the Post Office Saturday' sees protests in Indianola, Ankeny

Rallies were held in Ankeny and Indianola Saturday, as the Postal Service continues to be a focal point of nationwide discussion.

ANKENY, Iowa — Saturday is "Save the Post Office Saturday," sparking protests nationwide, including two in the greater Des Moines area.

Events were held in Ankeny, which saw a small turnout, and Indianola.

The USPS has been under fire in recent weeks, as President Trump continues to criticize the legitimacy of mail-in voting, even after requesting a mail-in ballot himself in Florida.