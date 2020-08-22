x
'Save the Post Office Saturday' sees protests in Indianola, Ankeny

Rallies were held in Ankeny and Indianola Saturday, as the Postal Service continues to be a focal point of nationwide discussion.
Credit: AP
A postal carrier drives past protesters during a rally against changes to the United States Postal Service, in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Aug., 18, 2020. Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald Trump's new postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays and warned could disrupt the November election.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ANKENY, Iowa — Saturday is "Save the Post Office Saturday," sparking protests nationwide, including two in the greater Des Moines area.

Events were held in Ankeny, which saw a small turnout, and Indianola.

The USPS has been under fire in recent weeks, as President Trump continues to criticize the legitimacy of mail-in voting, even after requesting a mail-in ballot himself in Florida.

Local 5 reached out to the USPS for comment on the rallies happening today, but just referred us to a list of facts about the Postal Service on their website, which is listed here.

