2 suspects charged after report of gun at Saydel High School prompts lockdown

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old are both facing charges. A 15-year-old was detained but later released to a parent.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saydel High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student told the principal that a person in the parking lot had a handgun, which led to a police chase and the arrest of three suspects.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:38 a.m. from principal Kevin Schulte, who reported the incident and told authorities that the school would be put on lockdown because of it, a release says.

The vehicle then left the school and later fled after officers tried to make a traffic stop. According to the sheriff's office, the car crashed into a yard at NE 6th St and NE 57th Ave, and an adult woman and two underaged men took off on foot.

The suspects—19-year-old Celeste Marie Gifford, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old juvenile—were detained roughly 30 minutes after authorities were called, and Schulte canceled the lockdown.

Only Gifford and the 16-year-old are facing charges. The 15-year-old was "released to a parent with no charges," the sheriff's office said.

Gifford is charged with:

Carrying Weapons

Interference with Official Acts

The 16-year-old is charged with:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Reckless Driving

Driving without a License

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner's Consent

Interference with Official Acts Causing Injury

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (x2)

Tax Stamp Violation

Carrying Weapons on School Grounds

Three Air Soft pistols and a .22 caliber rifle were found in the car as well as illegal drugs.