1 injured after Saylor Township house fire

One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department.

The fire took place at a home near the corner of NW 43rd Place and NW 4th Street.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a residential fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they labeled it a two-alarm fire.

After extinguishing the fire enough to allow crews to enter, a woman was found unresponsive in a bedroom.

The victim was taken to a hospital after being removed from the building, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

The Saylor Township Fire Department was assisted by several local agencies, including the Ankeny and Altoona Fire Departments, as well as Bondurant Emergency Services.