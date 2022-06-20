'A total loss': Fire destroys Saylor Township home, fire department says

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Saylor Township home is a complete loss following an early Monday morning fire, the Saylor Township Fire Department said.

Saylor Township FD and the Johnston-Grimes Fire Department responded to a fire at 41 NW 68th Place at 2:10 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters at the scene saw flames on the exterior of the single-story home, extending from the basement and into the eaves and attic, the department said.

Crews were eventually pulled from the home "due to diminishing structural integrity," according to the department. The fire was brought under control around 3:40 a.m. While no one was injured, the home is considered a total loss.

Fire crews and first responders from Ankeny, Bondurant and Delaware Township all responded to the three-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.