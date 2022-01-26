Fire guts mobile home in Saylor Township

Nearby residents were evacuated after an overnight fire spread quickly through the Kings Mobile Home Park.

An overnight fire gutted a mobile home on the northeast side of Des Moines.

Authorities got a call at 2:21 a.m. about a fire at 809 NE Broadway Ave in the Kings Mobile Home Park, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office and Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire spread quickly to an adjacent vehicle and trailer. Crews from Ankeny, Bondurant, Delaware and Johnston-Grimes assisted in attacking the blaze.

It took the units just under three hours to put out the fire as subzero temperatures complicated those efforts.

The residents of the homes hit by the fire, as well as nearby trailers, were evacuated. No one was injured.

The Norwoodville Community Center is being used as a temporary warming shelter for those affected.