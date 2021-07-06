DNR identifies those injured in Saylorville Lake boat crash Monday night

POLK CITY, Iowa — The identities of five people injured in a boat crash at Saylorville Lake Monday night have been released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau says they are still investigating a boat accident that left those five people injured after it crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge Monday evening around 6:15.
The owner and operator of the boat is identified as 38-year-old Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill. The other four passengers on the boat were:
- Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola
- Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole
- Mattie George, 23, Norwalk
- Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines
The Iowa DNR does not currently have the condition updates on those injured in the crash. More information will be released as it becomes available.
