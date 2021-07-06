DNR identifies those injured in Saylorville Lake boat crash Monday night

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the crash that happened Monday night.

POLK CITY, Iowa — The identities of five people injured in a boat crash at Saylorville Lake Monday night have been released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau says they are still investigating a boat accident that left those five people injured after it crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge Monday evening around 6:15.

The owner and operator of the boat is identified as 38-year-old Steven Starrett of Pleasant Hill. The other four passengers on the boat were:

Thorne Glasgow, 30, Indianola

Clayton McKenzie, 19, Prole

Mattie George, 23, Norwalk

Alexander Buck, 30, Des Moines

The Iowa DNR does not currently have the condition updates on those injured in the crash. More information will be released as it becomes available.