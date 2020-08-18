Scammers take advantage of derecho home repairs

Over a week later residents across Iowa are still dealing with the damage.

CLIVE, Iowa — The devastation of last week's derecho is still being felt by local homeowners.

What makes it worse? Out of town contractors are trying to find unsuspecting victims who are willing to pay the money to repair their homes and then not complete the job.

“Some people haven’t had their power turned back on yet and have already had people try and take advantage of them and their homes," said Richard Anderson, the general manager at Home Solutions of Iowa.

“We’ve been passed off on a few jobs where they were either given a deposit or started work and didn’t finish the work," explained Anderson. "Or the work wasn’t done up to the standards of local building codes and it had to be redone.”

You should be on the lookout for contractors that arrive in unmarked vehicles and cannot provide proof of insurance.

About 2,000 homes in the Des Moines area and many more in Cedar Rapids need repairs.