Schools figuring out what's next as pandemic continues

The summer has just started, but many students, parents, faculty and staff are trying to determine how things will move forward as schools plan on a fall return.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This past semester has been different for everyone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that summer is here, schools are trying to figure out how, or even if, they can safely return to the classroom in the fall.

Schools have until July 1 to submit their plans for the fall to the state. But those plans don't need to have specifics right now, because so much is subject to change between the start of July and the start of a school year.

The most important thing for schools to determine now, though, is whether or not the school can handle putting 100 percent of learning online.

But many schools are trying to figure out other options, like how to bring students back to the classroom while still allowing for social distancing.

Some, like the Saydel school district, are even exploring online/in-person hybrid models. Aimee Rhode, Director of Student Services and Special Ed at Saydel, says there are a lot of options to consider.

"Do kids come A week B week, so half the kids come one week after the kids come the other week, or do you do have the kids come Monday Tuesday then we spend all Wednesday cleaning again and then kids care the next group come Thursday Friday?" Rhode said.

"And then when you're not in school those kids are online, so I attended Monday Tuesday and then my teachers need to provide work for Wednesday Thursday Friday at home."

For an in-person return to happen at all, there are a lot of health and safety measures schools should consider:

Where to eat lunch. Is a cafeteria setting feasible anymore, or will lunches have to be eaten elsewhere, like at desks?

Who moves from classroom to classroom. Should teachers be the one to come to groups of students instead of the other way around to avoid too much contact?

Other health measures, like wearing face coverings and taking temperatures upon arrival.