School safety issues? Safe+Sound Iowa is now available

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new app is now available to download to report any school safety issues anonymously.
It's called Safe+Sound Iowa.
The state says it's available to all public school districts and accredited non-public schools to help prevent violence, unlawful possession of weapons, self-harm and other forms of victimization and threatening behaviors in schools across Iowa.
Leaders say trained dispatchers monitor reports made through Safe+Sound Iowa 24/7, and immediately engage in two-way communication with those raising concerns to ensure the information is vetted.
Reports of safety concerns can be made securely and anonymously in one of three ways:
1. Downloading and using the free Safe+Sound Iowa app
2. Going to SafeandSoundIowa.gov, or
3. Calling the Safe+Sound Iowa hotline at 800-224-6018
More information about the app is available here.
