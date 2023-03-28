School safety issues? Safe+Sound Iowa is now available

Families can call in tips, use the website or download a special app.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new app is now available to download to report any school safety issues anonymously.

It's called Safe+Sound Iowa.

The state says it's available to all public school districts and accredited non-public schools to help prevent violence, unlawful possession of weapons, self-harm and other forms of victimization and threatening behaviors in schools across Iowa.

Leaders say trained dispatchers monitor reports made through Safe+Sound Iowa 24/7, and immediately engage in two-way communication with those raising concerns to ensure the information is vetted.

Reports of safety concerns can be made securely and anonymously in one of three ways:

1. Downloading and using the free Safe+Sound Iowa app

2. Going to SafeandSoundIowa.gov, or

3. Calling the Safe+Sound Iowa hotline at 800-224-6018

More information about the app is available here.