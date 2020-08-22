School sports in limbo as DMPS plans to sue state

As the fall semester fast approaches amidst a pandemic, more developments arise in Iowa's largest school district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's largest school district preparing to sue the state next week.

Friday, the Department of Education denied Des Moines Public Schools request to begin classes online maintaining its stance that education should be done primarily in person.

We are now into late August and Iowa's largest district still doesn't know what school will look like.

"We are at a crossroads with what to do with our students," Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart said.

A crossroads created when the Iowa Department of Education said Des Moines needs to hold classes at least partially in person.

"That's why we are taking the actions by filing with the district court in Polk County next week," Ahart said.

The district is looking for an injunction to block the Department of Education's decision

In the meantime, everything is left in a state of limbo.

The district is still preparing to start school online on September 8, but activities and sports are already getting underway.

"They all started practice when we were allowed to start practice and will continue competitions for the foreseeable future," Ahart said.

That includes football, as teams have to prepare for the start of their season next week without knowing what their season will even look like.

"When you work every single day at that goal and you know you could wake up the next day and it could be taken away from you and it's out of your control it's certainly frustrating," Des Moines Roosevelt football coach Mitch Moore said.

"Our understanding is that at least until our first day of school, which is now scheduled for September 8, there will be nothing preventing us from fully participating in our extra-curricular activities," Ahart said.

But what happens come September 8 if the district is able to go forward with online classes?

The Department of Education reiterated its stance Thursday saying classes need to be in person for activities to be in person. A decision backed up by both the high school association and union.

"I guess I just don't understand the reasoning. For me, three months ago they left it in the hands of the districts and now all of a sudden they're taking it out of our hands and it sounds like the association is going to make the decision on their own," Moore said.

So with back to school on the horizon, and game week right in front of us, students, teachers and athletes wait to see what will happen in court.

"The sad thing in this whole thing is that it's affecting these kids behind me more than it's affecting the people making the decisions and that i just don't see very fair," Moore said.

The decision to sue the state impacts thousands of Iowa families.

School board member Rob Barron said he recognizes that.

"We want to give everyone an expectation of what to expect this fall. We want them to know the conditions and that's what makes this stuff with the governor so challenging she is putting us in a more unstable ground," Barron said.

Governor Reynolds said she's disappointed to hear about the lawsuit.

"Our return to learn plan emphasizes in person learning, flexibility for school districts, and also parental choice," Reynolds said.

Here's what is at issue.

The district said their desire to go totally virtual follows science and keeps the community safe.

But state law requires every district to teach in-person classes at least 50 percent of a two week period.

DMPS said it was not provided the flexibility from the state in its return to learn plan.