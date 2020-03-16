Schools announce closures following Gov. Reynolds' recommendations

Governor Reynolds recommended schools close for four weeks on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts around the state are announcing amid the COVID-19 outbreak following Governor Reynolds' recommendation of closing schools for four weeks.

Here is a list of schools who have announced closures:

AMES: Ames Community School District is closed for four weeks. All programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

ANKENY: All Ankeny Schools closed for four weeks. All programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS: All schools programs, athletics and activities are canceled until Monday, April 13.

JOHNSTON: All Johnston Community Education classes are canceled until further notice. all programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

KNOXVILLE: All district schools are closed for four weeks. All programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

SOUTHEAST POLK: All district schools are closed for four weeks. All programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

URBANDALE: All Urbandale CSD schools are closed; all programs, athletics and activities are canceled.

WAUKEE: All district schools are closed for four weeks. All programs, athletics, childcare and activities are canceled.

WEST DES MOINES: WDMCS childcare, offices and schools closed at this time. Staff are meeting on Monday to discuss next steps, but schools will most likely not resume for at least four weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommended on Sunday that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.