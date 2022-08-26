Science Center of Iowa permanently closing IMAX theater

The center's president, Curt Simmons, says the IMAX was a total loss after it was damaged during two storms in 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMAX theater at the Science Center of Iowa is officially closing its doors.

The center's president, Curt Simmons, says the IMAX was a total loss after it was damaged during two storms in 2018. The films, projector and equipment used for screenings were all destroyed.

He adds that on top of the damage, the IMAX theater wasn't a huge draw for visitors in its final years. So, the space will soon be repurposed.

"There are plans that are rolling," Simmons said. "We're not going to let that space sit idle. We'll share with the community what those plans are once they're all finalized."