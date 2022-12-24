x
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning

Des Moines police expect all three people injured in the crash to survive, according to a press release.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police

Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and crashed into a southbound SUV. 

The woman driving the northbound SUV is in "critical condition." The adult male driver and female passenger of the SUV that was hit are hospitalized in serious condition.

Police expect all three to survive, according to a press release.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the "potential impairment" of the SUV driver who crossed the median. 

SE 14th Street was closed for around three hours while investigation continued, but it is now open. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

