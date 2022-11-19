DMPD: SE 5th St & Payton Ave temporarily closed due to reported gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of SE 5th Street & Payton Avenue is temporarily closed following a call received by Des Moines Police Department around 8:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, DMPD received a report of gunfire.
Casings were recovered from the intersections but no injuries have yet to be reported according to the police. The road will be temporarily closed while the scene is processed and investigated, Parizek said. No arrests have been made.
