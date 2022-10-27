Search underway for missing teenager in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — The search is underway for a missing teenage boy in Urbandale.
Police said 14-year-old David Ceu was reported missing around 7:00pm Thursday. They believe he left home voluntarily, and so far have not been able to find him.
He was last seen with his blue bike near Elm and Dennis Drives.
Urbandale officers said Ceu is is approximately 5’5” tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs.
Anyone who knows where Ceu may be is asked to call 911 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.
