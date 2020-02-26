Search underway for missing West Des Moines teen

Vanessa Salihovic was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders need your help looking for a teenage girl who is reported missing from West Des Moines.

Officers said Vanessa Salihovic was last seen in the 9000 block of Burkwood around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They say she has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 03” tall and weighs about 100 pounds

They say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, white shoes and having a small red purse.