Search underway for missing West Des Moines teen

Vanessa Salihovic was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: West Des Moines Police
Vanessa Salihovic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders need your help looking for a teenage girl who is reported missing from West Des Moines. 

Officers said Vanessa Salihovic was last seen in the 9000 block of Burkwood around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They say she has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 03” tall and weighs about 100 pounds

They say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, white shoes and having a small red purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Westcom dispatch at (515) 222-3321.