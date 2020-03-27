Search underway for work release escapee from Waterloo

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Troy Stewart failed to report back Thursday night.

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man they say didn't report back to a residential correctional facility Thursday night.

Leaders said Troy Stewart didn't return to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required.

They said Stewart, who was convicted of 3rd Degree Domestic Abuse Assault, is 40 years old, stands at 5'7" and weighs 244 points. The DOC said Stewart was admitted into the work release facility on March 10.