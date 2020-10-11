Lucas County auditor to hold news conference about unofficial results from single precinct

Lucas County is in the 2nd Congressional District, a race that hasn't been called by the Associated Press yet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the latest election results, visit this link or text VOTE to 515-457-1026.

A week after the election and the 2nd Congressional District race remains up in the air.

A news conference with the Lucas County Auditor and Secretary of State Paul Pate will take place on Tuesday morning. Pate's office said the meeting is to discuss the unofficial election results in one of the county's precincts.

On Nov. 6, Pate was in Newton to hold a press conference with the Jasper County Auditor to share information about a discrepancy in results reported from one precinct on election night.

As a county-wide recount of Jasper County took place over the weekend and a separate hand-recount of the precinct in question wrapped up Monday night, there is still no clear winner of the 2nd Congressional District.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican, was leading Democrat Rita Hart by 34 votes.

County canvass results won't be received by the Secretary of State until Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the office.