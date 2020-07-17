Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at 2020 FAMiLY Leadership Summit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Des Moines Friday to speak at the 2020 FAMiLY Leadership Summit.
There, he spoke about the Trump administration's approach to trade and diplomacy with China.
"For a long time, foreign policy thinkers thought that the more we traded with China, the more free that nation would become and the less risk there would be to the American people," Pompeo said. "But that's not what's happening today. Today, the Chinese Commnunist Party is crushing freedom in Hong Kong. It's threatening a free Taiwan. It's trying to dominate world communications networks, including those right here in places like Iowa "
Other speakers included Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Gov. Kim Reynolds and My Pillow Founder Mike Lindell.