Don't plant the seeds: Ag officials warn Iowans of mysterious, unsolicited packets of seeds being sent from overseas

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship warned those who've received these seeds to not open, plant or attempt to destroy them.
Credit: Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Example of an unsolicited, unlabeled seed package from an unknown origin. If you receive a package like this, please report it immediately to the Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5321.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People across the United States are finding packets of seeds from China and other countries in their mailboxes, according to the United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA). 

On Tuesday, the Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported that some Iowans have received the mysterious, unsolicited packets.

The department is asking anyone who receives these unlabeled seed packets to report it immediately by calling 515-281-5321. Recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seeds or attempt to destroy the seeds themselves. 

The USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) or Iowa Dept. of Agriculture will collect, analyze and properly destroy the seeds. 

This is to prevent any harm to Iowa's agriculture system. 

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. 

The Iowa department warned Iowans to never open, plant or attempt to destroy any unlabeled seeds. 

Post by IADeptAg.

The USDA APHIS stated this may be a "brushing scam," which is when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to help boost their online sales.

