Don't plant the seeds: Ag officials warn Iowans of mysterious, unsolicited packets of seeds being sent from overseas

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship warned those who've received these seeds to not open, plant or attempt to destroy them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People across the United States are finding packets of seeds from China and other countries in their mailboxes, according to the United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA).

On Tuesday, the Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported that some Iowans have received the mysterious, unsolicited packets.

The department is asking anyone who receives these unlabeled seed packets to report it immediately by calling 515-281-5321. Recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seeds or attempt to destroy the seeds themselves.

We are aware that people in Iowa and other states have received unsolicited packages of seed from China and other countries. We are waiting on guidance from USDA and then we'll issue more information. If you receive a package in the meantime, please do not... (continued)

The USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) or Iowa Dept. of Agriculture will collect, analyze and properly destroy the seeds.

This is to prevent any harm to Iowa's agriculture system.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

The Iowa department warned Iowans to never open, plant or attempt to destroy any unlabeled seeds.