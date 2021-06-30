Sen. Chuck Grassley announces running for reelection in 2022

Longest serving U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley runs for another term in the senate

Senator Chuck Grassley, America's longest serving senator, announced on Twitter early Friday morning he has decided to run for reelection in the 2022 senate race. The announcement comes after months of speculation about whether or not Grassley would finally retire. This weekend he will meet with Iowans to go over important topics regarding communities, schools, businesses, farms and families. Senator Grassley says in a press conference:

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor. I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business,”

Sen. Grassley started serving Iowans in the U.S. Senate since 1981. He has been recognized as one of the most involved and effective senators, according to outside sources. His leadership has created solutions for Iowa in several key areas.