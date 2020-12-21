Sen. Ernst receives COVID-19 vaccine

Ernst was among the first in Congressional leadership to receive the vaccine.

Less than a week from when the first Americans began receiving the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) got her first of two doses at the capitol.

She posted about the incident on social media on Sunday, saying the Office of the Attending Physician recommended she get vaccinated.

"I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes," wrote Ernst. "Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the tireless work of Americans across the country, we are one step closer to defeating this virus."

Ernst was criticized earlier this year for her comments regarding health care workers and the virus, implying they were inflating coronavirus totals. She privately apologized to the Iowa Medical Society.