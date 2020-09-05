Seniors not being forgotten with 'Adopt a Senior' project

The pandemic has put high school seniors in a tough situation this semester.

IOWA, USA — With schools abruptly cancelled across the state, high school seniors are missing out on a lot of what makes senior year memorable.

Activities, proms and graduations have all been put on hold.

But there's a group of people trying to let the students know people are still thinking of them.

What started as an idea in northern Iowa has spread across the state, from Davenport to Van Meter.

"I thought it would be really cool to start something like this so we could show the seniors that we are here for them," Jodi Bonner said.

"I didn't think it would spread at all i thought it would just stay in our area but people keep sharing it and it keeps getting further and further out in Iowa," Bonner said.

Jodi Bonner came up with the idea for an adopt a senior Facebook page. A place where strangers can send care packages to seniors across the state.

Right now the group has over 1500 members.

We could all show the seniors that we are here for them and care for them.

Andrea Klaasen is a senior at Pocohontas.

Like everybody else her senior year was cut short.

She's missing out on activities like show choir plus prom and graduation.

"It's been hard but just taking it one day at a time," Andrea said.

But then arrived in the mail, a showing of support.

"It really meant a lot that there are people out there willing to do nice things for us because everyone is going through a rough time," Andrea said.

It's not just her.

Hundreds of students across the state have received similar packages.

"Small towns are really good for doing stuff like that but I've seen it all over random acts of kindness," Andrea said.