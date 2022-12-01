DMPD searching for car in fatal hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for your help to find a car believed to be involved in an apparent hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
The Des Moines Police Department said evidence at the scene indicates a yellow 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier two-door hit the victim before fleeing the scene. The vehicle will have heavy front end damage and is missing the front license plate. The car is pictured below:
Anyone who sees this vehicle, or believes ] they have recently seen it, is asked to call 911.
DMPD said the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the 700 block of East MLK Jr. Parkway.
First responders arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.
East MLK Jr. Parkway westbound is temporarily closed between Southeast 7th Street and Southeast 8th Street. This closure is expected to interrupt your morning commute.