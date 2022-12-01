DMPD searching for car in fatal hit-and-run

East MLK Jr. Parkway westbound is temporarily closed between Southeast 7th Street and Southeast 8th Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for your help to find a car believed to be involved in an apparent hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department said evidence at the scene indicates a yellow 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier two-door hit the victim before fleeing the scene. The vehicle will have heavy front end damage and is missing the front license plate. The car is pictured below:

Anyone who sees this vehicle, or believes ] they have recently seen it, is asked to call 911.

DMPD said the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the 700 block of East MLK Jr. Parkway.

First responders arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.