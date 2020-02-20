Two dead following car crash on Des Moines' south side

Des Moines Police have arrested one of the drivers involved.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and one of the drivers is facing vehicular homicide charges, following a multi-car crash on Des Moines' southside Thursday.

It happened near Southwest 9th and Marion Streets.

Des Moines Police said a 2005 Honda sedan Alejandro Contreras drove broadsided a 2000 Ford sedan Mauricio Ruiz Quintana was driving.

Quintana and another passenger, Brayan Martinez Ruiz, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Both of them later died, officers said.

Officers said Contreras refused ambulance transport at the scene, with police taking him to the hospital.

A passenger inside Contreras' vehicle was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Witness statements indicate excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to the crash, police say.

Contreras is expected to be booked into the Polk County Jail shortly.