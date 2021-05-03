Man's best friend: Service dog alerts owner, both escape Davenport fire

Man's best friend can also sometimes save a life.

There were no injuries after a service dog alerted its owner of a fire in a Davenport structure Thursday night.

The Davenport Fire Department (DFD) responded to Rustic Ridge Mobile Homes at 3010 West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m. March 4, 2021 finding a structure fully engulfed in flames.

Dispatch notified crews before arriving that the occupant escaped the residence as his service dog alerted him to the fire, a statement from DFD said.