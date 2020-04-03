Several inmates taken to hospital after crash on I-80 Wednesday morning

The scene at mile marker 137 was backed up for morning commuters

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Several agencies worked a three-crash on Wednesday morning during the morning commute in central Iowa.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa state troopers were on the scene of the crash along I-80 at mile marker 137, near Ankeny.

Traffic was slow for a while as emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

"The first initial crash happened and then there was another chain reaction crash where this van crashed into the back of the box truck driver," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol. "The passenger vehicle was uninjured. The driver of the box truck was uninjured. And then driving the van were two guards from a private company that were transporting federal inmates. And both of those guards were uninjured. And then four of the inmates that were in the van did receive some minor injuries and they were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of those minor injuries."

State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash. Only one inmate was uninjured in the crash; the rest were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.