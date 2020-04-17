Several OSHA complaints filed against Iowa employers for workplace COVID-19 concerns, records show

Local 5 obtained OSHA complaints from several Iowans who described decisions by employers that "put workers at risk"

DES MOINES, Iowa — "Employees are allowed to work with signs and symptoms of COVID-19," according to one complaint filed against an Iowa company. The complaint is part of a list of issues outlined by employees at several Iowa businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Records obtained by Local 5 through the Freedom of Information Act showed OSHA complaints filed from March 20 to April 17. One employee of a casino complained that on April 6, "450 employees were required to come in and deep clean" the casino, even though the facility was shut down on March 17 as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' executive order regarding casinos and other businesses. "This put workers at risk as they are not able to maintain the six feet social distance to stop the spread of the pandemic. The employer is keeping 100-150 employees working at one time."

Another complaint was filed against a company on March 26, about a week after the governor's executive order was filed and cases in Iowa began to tick up. "Employees are working in close proximity," reads the complaint. "Employees are allowed to work with signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The employees that live in states with stay-in place or shelter-in-place orders are encouraged to continuing working as essential data entry."

In Coralville, a worker at a facility told regulators that "employees are exposed to hazards without adequate personal protective equipment. The employer has not conducted a workplace assessment to recognize the hazards." That complaint was filed on March 26.

Several weeks later, an employee at a steel fabrication business filed an OSHA complaint, writing that "the employer is not following federal, state, or global guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The employer has established employees that live in other states with stay-in-place order to violate that order and continue work in Iowa as business is essential. The manager has been ill with flu-like symptoms. The business is open to the public."

At a medical business, a complaint filed on April 6 wrote that "employees are exposed to COVID-19 quarantined individuals without adequate personal protective equipment such as N95 or greater filter face respirator."

Reynolds was repeatedly asked during her press briefings this week what her office is doing to make sure employers are creating safe environments for their workers.

Meatpacking plants have been at the center of at least three outbreaks in the state, one resulting in the deaths of two employees in southeastern Iowa. Blackhawk County is home to a Tyson plant that employs thousands of workers.

During a press conference with Blackhawk County officials on Friday, Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat, read off statements from anonymous Tyson employees obtained through a company called Embark, which works with refugees in the community, many of which work at the Tyson plant. Dotzler said he has been in direct contact with Embark, and believes the statements to be legitimate. According to Dotzler, employees say they fear for their health and safety every day when they come into work. One employee said the plant was overcrowded because management brought in employees from the Columbus Junction plant to work in Waterloo after the CJ plant was shut down due to a massive outbreak of COVID-19 within the facility. Employees say that the only measures management has taken within the plant to combat COVID-19 was in the cafeteria, putting glass between the cafeteria workers and the rest of the employees. Otherwise, the workers on the floor are still working in very close proximity to each other.