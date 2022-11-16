No injuries reported after Sherman Hill house fire

First responders said nobody was hurt.

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are at the scene of a damaging fire in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, according to representatives from the Des Moines Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire on 18th Street where flames engulfed a multi-family Victorian-style home early Wednesday morning.

Ahmann Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5 there were four occupants in the home who all managed to get out of the house on their own.

"Our crews went into an incident attack mode," Douglass said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Douglass noted that freezing temperatures pose another risk to firefighters.

"Keeping our firefighters safe and keeping them warm is going to be a priority," Douglass said.

DMFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.